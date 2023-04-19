Corporate Deal

Charah Solutions Inc., a remediation services company, has agreed to be acquired by private investment firm SER Capital Partners for $6 per common share. The transaction, announced April 17, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Charah Solutions, which is based in Louisville, Kentucky, was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Brian Lennon, Debra Sinclair, Justin Sommerkamp and Andrew Thomison. SER Capital was advised by a Jones Day team that included partners Jeff Schlegel and Benjamin Stulberg. Bernhard Capital Partners, Charah's largest equity holder, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

Construction & Engineering

April 19, 2023, 11:40 AM

