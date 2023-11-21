Corporate Deal

Tenet Healthcare Corp. has agreed to sell three hospitals and affiliated operations in South Carolina to Novant Health Inc. for approximately $2.4 billion. The transaction, announced Nov. 17 is expected to be completed early next year. Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Novant Health was advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Chris Abbinante and Samuel Wales. Counsel information for Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, was not immediately available.

