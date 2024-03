Corporate Deal

SoFi Technologies was counseled by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $750 million. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partners Raaj S. Narayan, Eric M. Feinstein and Emily D. Johnson. The notes come due 2029.

Banking & Financial Services

March 06, 2024, 9:44 AM

