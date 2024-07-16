Corporate Deal

Ridgeback Capital Investments has agreed to place a $30 million investment in LENZ Therapeutics, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing the first aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in people with presbyopia. LENZ, which is based in San Diego, was represented by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team including partners Jennifer Fang, Dan Koeppen and Robert Wernli. Counsel information for New York, New York-based Ridgeback was not immediately available.

July 16, 2024, 3:15 PM