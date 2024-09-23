Corporate Deal

Synopsys has agreed to sell its Optical Solutions Group to Keysight Technologies in a deal guided by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. The transaction, announced Sept. 19, is expected to close in the first half of 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sunnyvale, California-based Synopsys was represented by a Cleary Gottlieb team led by partners Chris Moore and Benet O’Reilly. Counsel information for Keysight Technologies, which is based in Santa Rosa, California, was not immediately available.

Technology

September 23, 2024, 11:09 AM