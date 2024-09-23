Corporate Deal

General Atlantic, together with Bridgepoint Group plc and Boreal Bidco have agreed to acquire document automation company Esker SA for approximately 1.6 million euros ($1.7 million) in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced Sept. 19, is expected to close by the end of 2024. General Atlantic was represented by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners William Aitken-Davies and Dan Schuster-Woldan. Esker SA was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Vincent Ponsonnaille and Louis Gosset. London-based Bridgepoint was counseled by Latham & Watkins.

September 23, 2024, 11:54 AM