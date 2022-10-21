Corporate Deal

Outsight SA, a light detection and ranging technology manufacturer, announced that it has secured $22 million in a funding round co-led by Energy Innovation Capital and the Defense Innovation Fund managed by Bpifrance, with participation from BNP Paribas, Demeter Investment Managers, Safran SA and others. Paris-based Outsight SA was advised by a Gide Loyrette Nouel team led by partner David-James Sebag and a Joffe & Associes team including partner Thomas Saltiel. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

October 21, 2022, 8:46 AM