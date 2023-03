Corporate Deal

Equity investor Excelsior Energy Capital has secured $502 million after announcing the first close of its second flagship fund, Excelsior Renewable Energy Investment Fund II LP. Fund II is expected to hold a final close in 2023. Excelsior, Minnesota-based Excelsior Energy was advised by Sidley Austin.

Investment Firms

March 22, 2023, 10:00 AM

nature of claim: /