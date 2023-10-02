Corporate Deal

Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Saraf & Partners represented Viatris Inc. in connection with the divesture of its women's health care business, active pharmaceutical ingredients business in India and commercialization rights in certain non-core markets. Concurrently, the health care company also announced that it has received an offer for the divestiture of substantially all of its over-the-counter business. The estimated transaction value for the divestitures is $3.6 billion. The transaction, announced Oct. 1, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. The Cravath Swaine team was led by partners Mark I. Greene, Aaron M. Gruber and Andrew M. Wark.

