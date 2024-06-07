Corporate Deal

Permira has agreed to place an investment in PharmaCord, a leading provider of patient services for the pharmaceutical industry. The transaction, announced June 6, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Permira is advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team that includes partners Avia Dunn, Brett Fleisher and Maya Florence. PharmaCord, which is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana, was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team including partners Ziyad Aziz and Morgan Elwyn.

