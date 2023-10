Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell advised MSCI Inc. on the acquisition of Trove Research, a specialist data, analysis and advisory firm focused on climate policy. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Davis Polk team included partners William Chudd, Dominic Foulkes and Pritesh Shah. Counsel information for London-based Trove Research was not immediately available.

United Kingdom

October 13, 2023, 3:43 PM

