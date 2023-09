Corporate Deal

Repsol has agreed to acquire renewable energy platform ConnectGen LLC from Quantum Capital Group for $768 million in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Baker Botts. The transaction, announced Sept. 7, is expected to close before the end of this year. Madrid-based Repsol was advised by Baker Botts. Quantum Capital, which is based in Houston, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners John Pitts and Zach Savrick.

September 08, 2023, 10:10 AM

