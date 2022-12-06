Corporate Deal

Webster Bank NA, a subsidiary of Webster Financial Corp., has agreed to acquire StoneCastle Partners d/b/a interLINK in a deal guided by Dechert. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced Dec. 5, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. New York-based StoneCastle Partners is represented by a Dechert team including partners Ian Downes, David Harris, Howard Klein, Edward Lemanowicz, Corey Rose and Kenneth Young. Counsel information for Webster Bank was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

December 06, 2022, 10:35 AM