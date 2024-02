Corporate Deal

AbbVie was counseled by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $15 billion. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partner Gregory E. Pessin. Davis Polk & Wardwell advised underwriters BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley.

Banking & Financial Services

February 27, 2024, 10:40 AM

nature of claim: /