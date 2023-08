Corporate Deal

Cravath, Swaine & Moore has guided the administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $500 million. The issuance was announced Jul. 31 by Needham, Massachusetts-based TripAdvisor. The Cravath, Swaine team included partners Andrew Davis and Tatiana Lapushchik.

August 01, 2023, 8:43 AM

