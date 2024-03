Corporate Deal

Delivery Hero SE, a Germany-based online food ordering and delivery platform, was counseled by White & Case in a debt offering valued at an aggregate 2.3 billion euros ($2.49 billion). The White & Case team was led by partners Vanessa Schurmann, Gernot Wagner and Yannick Adler.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 22, 2024, 12:43 PM

nature of claim: /