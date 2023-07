Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis counseled Constellation Brands in connection with its information sharing and cooperation agreement with one of its majority investors, Elliott Investment Management LP. Concurrently, Constellation has elected two new members to the company's board of directors. The Kirkland & Ellis team included partners David Klein, Shaun Mathew and Eric Schiele. Counsel information for Elliott Investment was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 19, 2023

