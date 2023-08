Corporate Deal

Fultra, the parent company of trailer manufacturer Fruehauf, has acquired aluminum flatbed manufacturer East Manufacturing Corp. Financial terms were not disclosed. Guadalupe, Mexico-based Fultra was advised by Duane Morris and Astudillo, Rodriguez y Gonzalez Sandoval. East Manufacturing, which is based in Atwater, Ohio, was represented by a Baker & Hostetler team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 17, 2023, 11:12 AM

nature of claim: /