Partners Group has agreed to make a 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) growth capital investment in Exus Partners, a solar, wind and battery storage asset management provider. New York-based Partners Group was advised by Ropes & Gray and Uria Menendez. The Ropes & Gray team was led by private equity partners John Newton, Victoria McGrath and Simon Saitowitz. Exus Partners, which is based in Madrid, was represented by a Cuatrecasas, Goncalves Pereira team.

October 05, 2023, 10:21 AM

