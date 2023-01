Corporate Deal

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. and QatarEnergy announced a $6 billion partnership agreement on Sunday to construct an integrated polymers complex in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar. The Woodlands, Texas-based Chevron Phillips is represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Chris Strong. Counsel information for QatarEnergy, based in Doha, Qatar, was not immediately available.

January 12, 2023, 8:40 AM