Corporate Deal

Alternative investment firm H.I.G. Infrastructure announced that it has acquired a controlling interest in renewable gas producer Northern Biogas LLC in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and Vinson & Elkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based H.I.G. was advised by Sidley Austin. Northern Biogas, which is based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, was represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Peter Marshall.

Renewable Energy

September 21, 2022, 9:11 AM