Corporate Deal

Investment firm Brighton Park Capital has placed a $250 million investment in TickPick, an event ticketing platform and portfolio company of GreyLion. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Brighton Park was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Greylion was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Philip Castagnozzi Bush, Dan Vaczy and Christian Atwood.

Technology

August 23, 2024, 10:51 AM