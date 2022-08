Corporate Deal

Monumental Sports & Entertainment has agreed to acquire NBCUniversal's 67% stake in sports network NBC Sports Washington from Comcast Corp. Financial terms were not disclosed. Washington D.C.-based Monumental Sports is advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team that includes partners Aaron Adams, Daniel Angel, Mark Director and Andrew Herman. Comcast Corporation and NBCUniversal are represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Davis Polk team includes partner William H. Aaronson.