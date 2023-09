Corporate Deal

Resideo Technologies has agreed to sell its Genesis Cable business unit to wire and cable producer Southwire Co. for $87 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 19, is expected to close in the next 30 days. Scottsdale, Arizona-based Willkie Farr & Gallagher was led by partners Russell Leaf and Tej Prakash. Counsel information for Southwire Co., which is based in Carrollton, Georgia, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 21, 2023, 9:48 AM

nature of claim: /