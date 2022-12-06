Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Lincolnshire Management Inc. announced the acquisition of Whitewater Brands LLC, a supplier of consumables and light equipment for the automotive collision, mechanical repair, and dealership industries, in a deal guided by Greenberg Traurig. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Lincolnshire Management was advised by Greenberg Traurig. Counsel information for Whitewater Brands, which is based in Caldwell, Idaho, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 06, 2022, 9:20 AM