Corporate Deal

Lifezone Metals, a nickel producer, is going public via SPAC merger with GoGreen Investments. As a result of the merger and PIPE financing, Lifezone Metals will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $1 billion. Lifezone Metals is advised by Travers Smith and Cravath, Swaine & Moore. The Cravath Swaine team is led by partners G.J. Ligelis Jr. and Richard Hall. GoGreen Investments, which is based in Houston, is represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by Houston-based partners Ryan Maierson and Nick Dhesi. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is counseling BTIG LLC and Sprott Capital Partners LP, acting as placement agents on the PIPE. Mayer Brown is guiding RBC Capital Markets, acting as exclusive financial adviser to Lifezone Metals.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 13, 2022, 10:49 AM