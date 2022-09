Corporate Deal

Enbridge Inc. announced that it has acquired renewable energy project developer Tri Global Energy LLC for $270 million in cash and assumed debt, with an additional $50 million in payments contingent upon Tri Global's success with its project portfolio. Calgary, Canada-based Enbridge Inc. was advised by an Eversheds Sutherland team led by partner Thomas Warren. Counsel information for Tri Global, based in Dallas, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

September 30, 2022, 8:31 AM