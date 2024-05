Corporate Deal

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc., a business development company, filed a registration statement with the SEC on May 21 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The Houston-based company was advised by Paul Hastings partners Will Burns and David Hearth. The underwriters, led by BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets, are represented by Ropes & Gray partner Paul Tropp.

Investment Firms

May 22, 2024, 9:36 AM

nature of claim: /