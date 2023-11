Corporate Deal

Vinson & Elkins has guided Enbridge Inc. in connection with its acquisition of seven operating U.S. landfill gas-to-renewable natural gas facilities from Morrow Renewables for approximately $1.2 billion. Calgary, Canada-based Enbridge was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Danielle Patterson. Counsel information for Morrow, which is based in McKinney, Texas, was not immediately available.

November 07, 2023, 8:55 AM

