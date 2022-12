Corporate Deal

Salute Mission Critical, a data services provider, acquired Iconicx Critical Solutions in a deal guided by DLA Piper. Financial terms were not disclosed. Clinton Township, Michigan-based Salute Mission was advised by a DLA Piper team that includes partners Eric Grossman, Thomas Hendershot and Matt Servies. Counsel information for Amsterdam-based Iconicx was not immediately available.

Technology

December 02, 2022, 1:47 PM