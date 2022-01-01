Corporate Deal

GI Alliance, a gastroenterology practice, announced that its physician-led owners have agreed to repurchase the minority equity stake in the company held by Waud Capital Partners. The transaction values GI Alliance at $2.2 billion and is being led by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management. The transaction, announced Aug. 19, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance was represented by a Katten Muchin Rosenman team. Waud Capital, which is based in Chicago, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. Apollo Global Management was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Ian Bushner, John Miller and Neal Reenan.