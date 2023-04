Corporate Deal

The Riverside Co., through its portfolio company PeopleGrove, announced the acquisition of experiential learning platform Student Opportunity Center. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Riverside was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Joseph Hatina. Counsel information for Student Opportunity Center, which is based in Alexandria, Virginia, was not immediately available.

April 17, 2023, 8:38 AM

