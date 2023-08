Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins advised Berlin-based Heramba GmbH on its acquisition of Kiepe Electric, a company focused on decarbonizing commercial and public transport, from subsidiaries of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Latham team was led by Houston partner Nick Dhesi. Counsel information for Knorr-Bremse and Kiepe Electric was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

