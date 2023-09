Corporate Deal

A&M Capital Partners has placed a majority investment in VT Group Holdings Inc., a private U.S. defense and services company and portfolio company of the Jordan Co. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based A&M Capital was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. The team was led by partners Cole Parker and Eduardo Leal. Jordan Co., which is based in New York, was represented by a Mayer Brown team led by corporate & securities partner Philip Brandes.

Aerospace & Defense

September 20, 2023, 10:13 AM

