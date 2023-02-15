Corporate Deal

Refreshing USA, an automated refreshments provider to businesses, schools and municipalities, is going public via SPAC merger with Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, IWAC Holdings Inc., a newly formed Delaware corp., will acquire both Refreshing USA and Integrated Wellness and will operate under the Refreshing USA name. The newly formed company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $198 million. The transaction, announced Feb. 10, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Everett, Washington-based Refreshing is represented by a McCarter & English team including partner Peter Campitiello. Integrated Wellness is advised by an Ellenoff Grossman & Schole team led by partners Barry I. Grossman, Lloyd N. Steele and Jessica S. Yuan.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 15, 2023, 8:54 AM