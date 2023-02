Corporate Deal

GIC and Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl, have completed a previously announced acquisition of real estate investment trust company STORE Capital Corp. for $15 billion. Singapore-based GIC was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partners Nancy Olson and Blair Thetford. Oak Street was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis. STORE Capital, which is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, was represented by a DLA Piper team and Kutak Rock.

Investment Firms

February 03, 2023, 10:55 AM