Corporate Deal

Greenberg Traurig has advised Gilde Healthcare in connection with its acquisition of Koscher & Wurtz GmbH, a disposable and reusable surgical instruments manufacturer and developer. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Greenberg Traurig team included partner Dr. Henrik Armah. Counsel information for Koscher & Wurtz, which is based in Spaichingen, Germany, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 27, 2023, 11:23 AM

