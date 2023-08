Corporate Deal

Bain Capital has agreed to acquire Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao from funds affiliated with Rhone Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced Aug. 15, is expected to close in Sept. 2023. Boston-based Bain Capital was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Fogo de Chao, which is based in Plano, Texas, was represented by Sullivan & Cromwell team including partner Richard A. Pollack.

Investment Firms

August 16, 2023, 10:30 AM

