Corporate Deal

White Oak Global Advisors has agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of renewable energy company Lumio HX in a stalking horse bid for $100 million. Lumio filed Chapter 11 petitions in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. San Francisco-based White Oak was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Christian Fischer, Darren Klein and Kara Mungovan. Lumio, which is based in Lehi, Utah, was represented by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell.

Renewable Energy

September 10, 2024, 9:36 AM