Corporate Deal

Edwards Lifesciences announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its critical care product group to Becton Dickinson in an all-cash transaction valued at $4.2 billion. The transaction, announced June 3, is expected to close by the end of 2024. Irvine, California-based Edwards was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team that included partner Neil Stronski. Becton Dickinson was represented by a Ropes & Gray team led by partners Emily Oldshue and Marko Zatylny.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 04, 2024, 10:30 AM

