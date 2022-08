Corporate Deal

Guidehouse, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital, has agreed to acquire Grant Thornton LLP’s public sector advisory practice. The transaction, announced Aug. 22, is expected to close in the second half of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Guidehouse and Veritas Capital were advised by Milbank and Covington & Burling. Grant Thornton, which is based in Chicago, was advised by Morrison & Foerster; and an Akerman team.

Banking & Financial Services

August 23, 2022, 7:33 AM