Corporate Deal

Cooley provided legal counsel to New York-based Ramp Business Corp. in closing a $300 million Series D fundraising round. Investors included Founders Fund, General Catalyst Partners, Sands Capital and Thrive Capital. Partners Seth Gottlieb and Sepideh Mousakhani led the Cooley team advising Ramp.

Investment Firms

August 28, 2023, 11:22 AM

nature of claim: /