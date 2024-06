Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided the dealer managers and solicitation agents in the underwriting of a debt issuance valued at $860 million. The issuance was announced June 20 by Irvine, California-based loanDepot. The Davis Polk team included partners Michael Kaplan, Yasin Keshvargar, Pritesh Shah and Sanders Witkow.

Banking & Financial Services

June 26, 2024, 9:54 AM