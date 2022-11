Corporate Deal

Hoerbiger Holding announced that it has acquired ceramic manufacturer Johnson Matthey Piezo Products GmbH in a deal guided by Mayer Brown. Financial terms were not disclosed. Zug, Switzerland-based Hoerbiger Holding was advised by a Mayer Brown team that included partner Volker Junge. Counsel information for Johnson Matthey, which is based in Bavaria, Germany, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 28, 2022, 7:01 AM