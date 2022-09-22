Corporate Deal

Melt Pharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of anesthetic therapeutics, filed an initial public offering with the SEC on Sept. 21. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by a Bass, Berry & Sims team including partners Kevin Douglas, J. Jenkins and Taylor Wirth. Kaufman & Canoles partners Anthony Basch and Alexander Powell represent the IPO's underwriters, led by Aegis Capital Corp.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 22, 2022, 8:50 AM