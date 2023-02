Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett counseled Stonecroft Management, as part of a syndicate, in connection with its minority investment in Thrive Capital, a venture capital firm. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Drew Harmon, Russell Light, Ryan Williams and Michael Wolitzer. Counsel information for Thrive Capital, based in New York, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

February 10, 2023, 9:06 AM