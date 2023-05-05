Corporate Deal

The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board has made a strategic investment in wireless communications infrastructure company Diamond Communications LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Toronto-based Ontario Teachers’ Pension was advised by a Milbank team that included partners Patrick S. Campbell, John D. Franchini, Max A. Goodman, Aaron Stine and Andrew R. Walker. Counsel information for Springfield, New Jersey-based Diamond Communications was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

May 05, 2023, 12:43 PM

nature of claim: /