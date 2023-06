Corporate Deal

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. and Tourmaline Bio Inc. have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction. Talaris, which is based in Louisville, Kentucky, was advised by Goodwin Procter. Tourmaline was represented by Cooley. SVB Securities, acting as exclusive financial advisor to Talaris, was counseled by a Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson team led by partner Warren S. de Wied.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 23, 2023, 12:57 PM

nature of claim: /