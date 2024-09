Corporate Deal

Macquarie Asset Management has agreed to acquire a significant minority stake in D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments for $1.7 billion. Sydney-based Macquarie was advised by a King & Spalding team led by partner Jonathan Melmed. D.E. Shaw, which is based in New York, was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The Skadden Arps team included partners Christopher Barlow and Allison Schneirov.

Renewable Energy

September 25, 2024, 12:30 PM