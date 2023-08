Corporate Deal

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson has guided RXR Realty in connection with a 25-year lease extension with Davis Polk & Wardwell to expand and update its Lexington Avenue New York-based office building. This transaction is the largest lease in New York City in 2023 to date. The Fried Frank team was led by partners Valerie Kelly and Nathaniel Lifschitz.

Real Estate

August 16, 2023, 7:27 AM

